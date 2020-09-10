Juan G. Arocho-Ruiz, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Jasmine Rios, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with DWI.
Linda Jeanne Todd, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with simple assault.
Brett William Welcz, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of CDS, failed to give CDS to police, DWI.
Luis G. Martinez, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with shoplifting.
Shanna M. Becker, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting.
Angel A. Llerena, 30, of Galloway, was arrested and charged with Sept. 1 and charged with criminal trespassing, improper behavior.
Dream Williams, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with Sept. 2 and charged with shoplifting.
Anthony M. Evans, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with Sept. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Bernard Todd Jr., 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with Sept. 2 and charged with simple assault.
Thomas J. Cramer, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with Sept. 3 and charged with simple assault.
Joseph J. Cramer, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with Sept. 3 and charged with simple assault.
Hector L. Hinman, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with Sept. 3 and charged with simple assault, possession of an unlawful weapon, threats.
