Block Party returns to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — More than 400 vendors, with food, crafts and more, are set to line Asbury Avenue from Fifth Street to 14th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with the return of the Fall Block Party.

The annual event typically draws large crowds to the downtown. It is set to take place rain or shine. Merchants in the downtown and on the Boardwalk are set to offer table sales on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will also be live music and pony rides for children at the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue.

Parking will be free on the streets and in municipal lots.

The city has a 9 p.m. fireworks display planned, launched from a barge off the Ocean City Music Pier. The best views will be from the Boardwalk and beach between Fifth Street and 14th Street.