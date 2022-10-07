 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Block Party returns to Ocean City

Despite fog and gray skies along the coast, the early turnout was strong for the Spring Block Party on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Saturday, with block after block of crafters, food and entertainment. Hundreds of booths lined the downtown from Fifth Street to 14th Street for the rain-or-shine event. The event has been held in the spring and fall since the 1980s and remains one of the most popular on the city’s calendar.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — More than 400 vendors, with food, crafts and more, are set to line Asbury Avenue from Fifth Street to 14th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with the return of the Fall Block Party.

The annual event typically draws large crowds to the downtown. It is set to take place rain or shine. Merchants in the downtown and on the Boardwalk are set to offer table sales on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will also be live music and pony rides for children at the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue.

Parking will be free on the streets and in municipal lots.

The city has a 9 p.m. fireworks display planned, launched from a barge off the Ocean City Music Pier. The best views will be from the Boardwalk and beach between Fifth Street and 14th Street.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

