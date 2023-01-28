Blatstein Bader plans include school, a 'clean and safe' middle class environment

ATLANTIC CITY — A $3 billion 10,000-unit housing proposal for Bader Field would give people a middle class community and keep successful people from leaving the city, according to developer Bart Blatstein.

Blatstein’s proposed “Casa Mar” would also include a new K-12 private or charter school and a 100-room hotel, he said during an editorial board meeting with The Press of Atlantic City last week.

“My job for 45 years is seeing what’s missing,” said Blatstein, owner of Tower Investments, the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel and a $100 million indoor water park under construction that is slated to open this summer.

“Atlantic City is missing population. It’s lost its middle class,” Blatstein said. “We need that middle class.”

Blatstein spoke for more than an hour about his vision to develop the 140-acre former airport site. Also attending was Casa Mar partner Michael Pestronk of Post Brothers, a Philadelphia-based property development company.

All units would be rental housing managed to keep the environment clean and safe, two objectives the city is working on but has yet to achieve, Blatstein said.

The development would also feature newly dug canals to maximize waterfront housing, he said.

Casa Mar would keep teachers, police officers, business managers and owners from leaving the city and attract others to move to it, he predicted.

Many of the city’s high-ranking leaders rose through the ranks as residents, only to leave and find homes in nearby towns later in their careers. Of the city’s several major department heads, only one lives in the city — Fire Chief Scott Evans. Others grew up here but left when their incomes enabled them to do so.

An ordinance on the books requires anyone who works for the city to live here, but it has not been adhered to. City Council has discussed either enforcing or eliminating it.

Blatstein acknowledged that the city’s school system has lost students over the past few years and could absorb some of the students his development would attract.

The competition

Casa Mar is up against a competing proposal from DEEM Enterprises to build a $2.7 billion car-centric development there. It would include luxury housing for owners of powerful and expensive cars who would use a 2.4-mile track loop to enjoy and test their vehicles.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. backs the DEEM project and has said the state and city are close to signing a memorandum of agreement with DEEM to move forward.

“It’s clear to me the mayor and former council president (George Tibbitt) are all in for DEEM,” Blatstein said. “I trust the state to do the right thing.”

That includes holding a public competitive process to choose the right redeveloper, Blatstein said, as required under a 2008 state law.

The state, however, has refused to say if an open, competitive process is required in this case. The 2016 law that provided for the state takeover may allow the state to choose a redeveloper without a competitive process.

Bader Field is now located in the city’s 5th ward, said 6th ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents parts of Chelsea and Chelsea Heights across Albany Avenue from Bader Field.

Kurtz said his constituents already deal with flooding and traffic issues in that area and that any development has to be designed to mitigate those problems.

The entire site would be elevated 6 feet and designed to lessen flooding, not worsen it, Blatstein said.

“I’ve read through everything I can get my hands on,” Kurtz said of the two proposals. “The DEEM project in particular has a lot of very impressive features to it. It seems to me to have very legitimate plans for financing, et cetera.”

He hasn’t seen the same level of detail about Blatstein’s plans, he said.

“It’s not like we have two equivalent professional-grade proposals submitted,” Kurtz said. “We’ve had one, and one pretty interesting concept. It deserves to be engaged, but I wouldn’t pause DEEM any further than it already has been.”

He has two concerns about the Blatstein proposal.

“One is that to have that many workforce built housing units, it begs (the) question — where are those jobs?” Kurtz asked.

Blatstein argued that the influx of middle class people would spur job growth and further development in the rest of the city.

Kurtz also has concerns about the infrastructure such a large number of housing units would require.

“There is already a tremendous strain on the drainage system and the traffic,” Kurtz said. “It would require a lot of infrastructure buildout. I’ve seen plans for that from DEEM, but not from Blatstein.”

Canals are probably not realistic, Kurtz said.

“You can barely dig a hole in your yard in New Jersey … especially on a barrier island,” Kurtz said. “We are trying to restore land to act as a buffer, not take it away. I don’t think canals are prudent when it comes to flood mitigation.”

There are many permits required any time dredging, reuse of dredged materials or housing development near water is done, said Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske.

They include, but are not limited to: Waterfront Development Individual Permit, Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) Individual Permit, tidelands instrument(s), possibly a Coastal Wetlands permit and compliance with state water quality management planning rules.

“Such a project would also require authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Shinske said.

‘Put it in writing’

In spite of Kurtz’s concerns about Casa Mar, he Blatstein deserves a professional response to the proposal from the city and state. Kurtz would like to see the state be more transparent with council and the public about its evaluation of the two projects.

“We owe it to people to give actual feedback and put it in writing,” Kurtz said. “It’s all been obfuscated. Supposedly, somebody from the Attorney General’s Office and governor’s office are reaching out, but I don’t see letters. There’s been no correspondence with the governing body. It’s one of my frustrations in six years of state takeover.”