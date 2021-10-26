Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

Stan Bowman, the Chicago Blackhawks' general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned Tuesday after an investigation commissioned by the team found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The Blackhawks hired Jenner & Block to conduct what they called an independent review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010 and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report "both disturbing and difficult to read," and the NHL fined the team $2 million for mishandling the accusations.

"Today's fine represents a direct and necessary response to the failure of the club to follow up and address the 2010 incident in a timely and appropriate manner," Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The report makes clear that senior management's handling of the alleged incident included a failure to report the matter to Chicago ownership, both as to what was alleged and how it was being handled.

Bowman said he was stepping aside because he didn't want to be a distraction for the team.