'Black Lives Matter' to be painted on MLK Boulevard in Atlantic City: “The mayor’s vision is correct — Black lives must matter, and we must say it,” NAACP Atlantic City chapter president and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.
Hammonton teachers union concerned about restart plan, but board president says 'full steam ahead': Hammonton Education Association President Anthony Angelozzi said the union, which represents about 400 teachers and support staff across four buildings, is planning a strong showing at Thursday's school board meeting to express concerns about air filtration systems, custodial staff and the district’s ability to keep all staff and students safe.
Former Atlantic City mayor's federal sentencing delayed for sixth time: After pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud in federal court Oct. 3, Frank Gilliam Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January. His sentencing date has been postponed six times since then, and no official explanation has been given as to why. His most recent sentencing date was Sept. 9.
First day of school in Barnegat Township: Third and fourth grade students arrived for the first day back at Joseph T. Donahue School on Wednesday. Check out our gallery here.
What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in July?: Take a look at the resort's biggest winners from earlier in the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.