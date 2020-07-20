From the left, Fire official Edward Vincent, left, and Fire Chief Roy Talley in front of the firehouse construction site at 544 New Jersey Ave. in Absecon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford / For The Press
Absecon firehouse completion on horizon: A new $5.9 million firehouse should be ready for operation in October. The new facility will replace the current 63-year-old firehouse. It is being built across from City Hall, near Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue and the American Legion building. Black Lives Matter march in Wildwood: The latest demonstration in Cape May County was planned before an arrest in Wildwood a week earlier in which video surfaced of an officer punching a prone black man.
Surviving the dogs of summer without pools: It’s a frustrating summer for residents of condominium developments where community boards have decided not to open pools due to COVID-19, but residents must pay the same recreation fees. But some community pools have opened.
The Boys of Summer are back. The Phillies hosted the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game Sunday in Philadelphia. New starter Zack Wheeler looked solid, if not terrific. Manco & Manco Pizza parlor reopens after COVID: Five days after closing their stores on the Boardwalk because of several employees testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Manco & Manco Pizza reopened one Boardwalk parlor on Sunday. Happy Birthday, Lucy: Lucy celebrated her 139th birthday with a toned-down weekend festival that included miniature golf, corn hole, an iconic hot dog stand and a man on stilts.
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. (l-r) Somers Point residents Marcy Ragone and Bob Shore are greeted by Margate resident and volunteer Mike Schuessler.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Nick Stanchina, 17, of Northfield, before he digs into his Lenny's hotdog - Lenny's used to be a hotdog vendor that resided across the street from Lucy's over 50 years ago.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
Phil Albater, Jessie Jordan and Axelle Wittenberg, 4, all of Philadelphia, play a game of corn hole on Sunday. View more photos from Lucy’s birthday party at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Volunteers (l-r) Marla Bader of Atlantic City, Angelina Argus of Margate, and Rachel Jennings of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Gallowya resident Mackie the stiltwalker welcomes visitors.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. (l-r) Jim and Tyler Woods, 14, of Glenside PA, run a table selling t-shirts and commemorative coins.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. (right) Margate resident and volunteer Mike Schuessler directs visitors to the attractions at Lucy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
Margate resident and volunteer Mike Schuessler greets visitors to Lucy the Elephant on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Sara Gutierrez, 14, of Galloway, greets visitors in an elephant costume.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072020_nws_lucy
On July 19th, a two day celebration was underway to ring in the 139th birthday of Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
1EE83650-2D7F-4B6D-80D9-F757701CE728.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
06A65341-539F-438D-A527-BC264BF8F5DC.jpeg
Three-year old Dylan Delia made his first visit to Lucy last year. Since then, he's read books and watched documentaries about Lucy and this year was able to impress other visitors and staff with the shear volume of facts and information he could recite. He may be Lucy's youngest enthusiast.
48AF0E71-28AD-47F3-ADFF-71C868720598.jpeg
Tom and Arjana Delia of Albany, New York with their three-year old son Dylan at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
69E272DF-BBDC-4BEA-873D-5062F9C2354D.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
92C97EC3-5687-45EF-BA4E-F4D31324ADE7.jpeg
Dr. James Brady, 56, and his daughter, Julia, 8, volunteered Sunday at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration in Margate. Brady serves on Lucy's board of directors and said being involved with the landmark is now a family tradition.
228DEB26-EAF8-412B-9E9A-9DC5BC0FA2D0.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
886A4499-5E84-4C22-97B4-5497A615AAF1.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
99177ACE-AE22-4563-8AED-3C2FA6719329.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
C83B53CB-A4C3-44DA-B001-4DBCE1089F55.jpeg
Richard Helfant is the executive director of The Save Lucy Committee.
D555564B-AD3A-462A-913B-79539228A8A3.jpeg
SEEN in Margate at Lucy's 139th birthday celebration on July 19, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.