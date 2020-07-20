Absecon_firehouse-9155.jpg

From the left, Fire official Edward Vincent, left, and Fire Chief Roy Talley in front of the firehouse construction site at 544 New Jersey Ave. in Absecon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)

Absecon firehouse completion on horizon: A new $5.9 million firehouse should be ready for operation in October. The new facility will replace the current 63-year-old firehouse. It is being built across from City Hall, near Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue and the American Legion building.

Black Lives Matter march in Wildwood: The latest demonstration in Cape May County was planned before an arrest in Wildwood a week earlier in which video surfaced of an officer punching a prone black man.

Surviving the dogs of summer without pools: It’s a frustrating summer for residents of condominium developments where community boards have decided not to open pools due to COVID-19, but residents must pay the same recreation fees. But some community pools have opened.

The Boys of Summer are back. The Phillies hosted the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game Sunday in Philadelphia. New starter Zack Wheeler looked solid, if not terrific. 

Manco & Manco Pizza parlor reopens after COVID: Five days after closing their stores on the Boardwalk because of several employees testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Manco & Manco Pizza reopened one Boardwalk parlor on Sunday.

Happy Birthday, Lucy: Lucy celebrated her 139th birthday with a toned-down weekend festival that included miniature golf, corn hole, an iconic hot dog stand and a man on stilts.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

