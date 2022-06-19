Black Excellence Festival comes to Showboat for Juneteenth weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — On Juneteenth weekend, hundreds of people gathered at the Showboat Atlantic City to celebrate Black culture and learn more about opportunities for the advancement of African Americans at the second Black Excellence Festival.

Held annually by Brooklyn Media Publishing, a 100% Black-owned media company, and Nathan Smalls, the creator of the BE Festival, the three-day event (technically three days, but the last day is just a closing ceremony with no vendors) had more 800 people attend and featured a variety of activities for people to enjoy.

This year, the BE Festival had a Black Shopping Marketplace that featured more than 150 Black-owned small businesses from all over the country, the BE Film Festival, panels with guest speakers such as Malik Yoba, a beach party with “the king of gospel,” Kenny Bobian, and other activities.

The BE Praise Festival was a religiously centered aspect of the festival that was new this year. It featured several ministries, including Sisters Strenghtening Sisters and Church Without Walls Worldwide, with prayer-centered events including seminars, and beachside baptisms. At least 25 people were baptized in the ocean in front of the Showboat.

“We’re in the middle of tough times, but our community has always been able to work things out and take that opportunity to make something out of it,” said Smalls about the obstacles African Americans have had to overcome in the past and present to achieve Black excellence, the term used to describe achievements made by the Black community. “This festival is to give African Americans, and other people of color, a positive outlook on the community and act as a road map to success, which gives people a point of reference.”

Smalls said he had “Women of Color” and “Men of Color” expos he used to host prior to the pandemic, which is why the Showboat Hotel reached out to him for an event, which has now garnered support from Tower Investments CEO Bart Blastein for the BE Festival set to happen at the Showboat for the next six years, Northfield Bank, Film Freeway, Visit AC, and the CRDA, which gave the BE Festival a grant this year.

Smalls said Atlantic City was the perfect place to host the BE Festival, which describes itself as the nation’s largest Juneteenth festival. Smalls said the festival would help African Americans in the surrounding area.

“This gives people hope. The Black experience is a different reality off the Boardwalk,” said Smalls.

Kisha Walker, of Pleasantville, was present at the BE Festival on Saturday morning as a vendor for her small-batch perfumes business, Kisha’s Perfume Samples.

“This is my first big event, so I’m here to make money, network and meet new people,” said Walker, who started her small business a year ago and came to the BE Festival to get more exposure from the event.

Other business owners, such as Denyce Riley, from Orange, Essex County, came to the festival to support the Black community.

“An event like this shows that Black women do have businesses, and they’re just as successful as anyone else’s,” said Riley, who makes handmade satin hair bonnets under her business Handmade by Denyce. She said she came out to “spread the word about the best satin bonnets in the world.”

“A lot of small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses work from home, so getting that exposure and networking at an event like this is important to succeed,” added Riley.

Charise Marie was an author promoting her 23 books for the Book Author Showcase segment.

“I stepped out on a leap of faith because a lot of people don’t really buy books,” said Marie, who chose to attend after a few friends told her about the festival and that “she is Black excellence,” due to the fact that she overcame the deaths of her twins, suicidal thoughts and depression, and in turn, became a successful author.

Marie said a lot of Black business owners were small business owners, which is why the BE Festival was important to the community in the area, and along the East Coast.

“We’re not at the level of the Essence Fest, but as we continue to grow, I think we’ll be able to achieve that,” said Smalls.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

