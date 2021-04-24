Bitcoin millionaire puts money on Greens in German election

A German software developer who made a fortune from bitcoin has given the environmentalist Green Party one of the biggest political donations in the country’s history in hopes it will win this year’s national election — and consider banning the digital currency.

Moritz Schmidt’s donation of 1 million euros ($1.2 million) to the Greens made headlines this month, as the party traditionally receives only small sums. Such a large gift is rare in German politics. Parties in the country receive most of their funding from members’ dues and state aid linked to election results.

“I have benefitted immensely from the bitcoin bubble. It’s been a wild ride, and the proceeds are unearned riches really,” Schmidt told The Associated Press in an email interview this week. “I’ve been sort of waiting for the right opportunity to donate a larger sum.”

Gas prices creep higher in N.J., around U.S.: Gas prices have been creeping higher in New Jersey and around the nation, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, up four cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time.