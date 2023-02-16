“It's like no other taco. It's unique,” says Marco Rendon, owner and chef at Taqueria Rendon, when describing birria. His taqueria off Tilton Road, in Northfield, is one of several Mexican restaurants in South Jersey that has committed itself to the trendy dish.

Birria is a traditional, super savory Mexican stew, originally using goat but now beef is most popular.

The meat from the stew, or broth, is used as the basis for the taco and the resultant consume is the dipping sauce. Think French dip, Mexican style. But the way it is prepared and the variety of ways it is served are seemingly endless.

And one of the most amazing things about the 500-year-old dish is the popularity it has catapulted to with the help of social media. If everything old is new again, birria is a culinary shooting star, one of this year's food trends (for the second year running) according to a variety of food outlets (sources).

Social media has blown up over birria. Check out the hundreds of pages dedicated to birria on Instagram and TikTok showing the many recipes, cooking techniques and uses for birria. The parade of mash-ups is mind boggling – birria pizza, birria mac and cheese, birria fries, birria waffles. And the rapid fire way the recipes are shown makes it look so simple, and appetizing. Local Mexican restaurants have had no choice but to add it to their menus.

At El Coyote Southwest Grill, in Egg harbor Township, chef/owner Armando Lino wasn't even going to include it on their menu, but he couldn't ignore the soaring popularity of birria all around him.

“I never expected our customers to like it,” Lino recalls. It was his son, Armando, Jr., who encouraged him to offer birria on their new menu. Tuned into social media, the 28-year-old talked his father into including the hybrid taco. He saw it trending on the internet like wildfire and convinced his father to jump in. And he's not sorry he listened to his son. They've sold over 600 birria items since they started offering it about a year ago.

Birria has its roots in the Mexican state of Jalisco, in the north-western part of the country. Historically, it can be traced back to 1519 when the Conquistadors faced an overpopulation of goats and gave it to the natives during the Conquest of the Aztec Empire. Birria was a derogatory name meaning “worthless” by the Spanish because the goat was tough, hard to digest and had a strong smell. It wasn't until the 1950's that taco stands in Tijuana started selling birria with beef, that was cheaper and tastier than goat.

“Growing up in Mexico we didn't have birria but we had the barbacoa which is similar to birria,” recalls Rendon. He also saw what was happening on the internet and decided to get in the game early.

“Knowing what I know about barbacoa, and looking at the recipes for birria, I came up with my own recipe,” he says. “Birria uses more spices than barbacoa, like dried chilis.”

Although chilis are found in every birria recipe, the dish is not spicy at all. The taste has a meaty, rich flavor complimented by a variety of vegetables and spices. It's a long process that allows the meat to tenderize and remain juicy.

At Taqueria Rendon they use three types of meats: chuck, short ribs and top round. The meat is seasoned and cooked on the stove for up to 10 hours in water seasoned with a ground paste made from a combination of Ancho chilis, which are dried poblano peppers, pasilla chiles, neither of which are hot, garlic, onions, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, oregano, and some chicken broth. When done, the meat is shredded and separated from the broth which is strained and used as a dipping consume.

“The meat is tender, the broth is rich,” says Rendon.

The most common birria use is on a taco. A tortilla is partially dipped in the fat scooped from the meat and heated on a hot grill top. A helping of the birria is placed in the tortilla and topped with cheese, like mozzarella, and doubled over to produce the familiar taco shape. It's topped with onions and cilantro and usually served with the broth and a side of salsa.

At El Coyote, the father and son developed their own recipe similar to Rendon's but with peppercorns, dried oregano, dried thyme, cloves and cumin. Chef Lino forgoes the side of dipping consume and opts for a special house salsa.

“It was too fatty, too greasy,” says Armando, Sr., of the broth. He says their salsa, made from green tomatillos, onions, garlic, jalapeños, guajillo chilis and tomatoes, has a less filling and cleaner flavor than the consume. They offer birria as a quesobirria taco, their most popular option, and birria quesadillas, burritos, chimichangas, empanadas, nachos, in a rice bowl, and even on pizza.

At Taqueria Rendon you'll find birria offerings like birria tacos, quesadillas, burritos, chicken birria, and torta de birria, which is a sandwich on a soft roll with birria, melted cheese, cheddar sauce, green cabbage, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, onions and cilantro. They also offer a beef berria ramen which includes ramen noodles cooked in the birria broth and served with a helping of the meat and broth as a soup. It's served with three tacos and has become a popular birria items. Every morning they make their own tortillas which are served slightly crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Rendon says that while some may enjoy a beer or wine with birria he favors plain old Coca-Cola.

“In Mexico, there's no better option than a Coke, bottle,” he says. “Tacos and Coco-Cola is number one. “

And speaking of drinks, birria is considered a great hangover cure.

For home chefs who would like to make their own birria, Rendon suggests using a slow cooker or Crock Pot. Sear the meat, add the prepared paste, and let it cook slow and long.

He believes the birria-mania is just the result of people looking for something different and the power of social media.

“Social media made me who I am,” he says.