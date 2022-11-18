Birch Grove Park undergoes total revitalization

NORTHFIELD: In June 2022, the City of Northfield approved buying all new playground equipment for Birch Grove Park. The new and improved playground is just the beginning to a total revitalization of the space.

During construction no recreational sports teams practices or games are affected. Residents and visitors can still go to Birch Grove to enjoy the other aspect that have not yet been touched by the city like the biking and walking trails, the picnic and fishing area.

After closing the playground down after the summer months the city ordered the equipment needed, but due to supply chain challenges no exact delivery date was provided. After a shorter than anticipated wait, the equipment was delivered in late October.

“We decided to take advantage of the good weather, and remove the existing equipment to be able to prepare the site (for the new equipment),” Councilmen Greg Dewees said.

Installation of the new playground equipment then began on Nov. 14. Northfield Public Works dismantled the old equipment in-house in order to save money and intended to repurpose it to be used at the First Street playground. After further examination it was seen that none of the old equipment was in suitable condition to be repurposed and was then recycled.

General Recreation Inc. is handling installation and the total cost of this project is $128,700.00. This is a capital project that is using American Recue Plan Act funds.

“These types of one-time expenditures are ideal for use of APRA funds, as there isn’t an ongoing cost to the residents in years to come,” Dewees said.

Dewee stated that the “existing playground equipment was old and outdated, and repairs were becoming increasingly difficult and costly.” Instead of replacing equipment one at a time as needed, the construction is now being done all at once which leaves the community excited to see this brand new space all put together.

The new playground set is designed for kids from ages 2 to 12. There will be swings, slides and many additional items that will allow kids to play independently as well. Reconstruction of the playground was a municipal governing body decision and was the first step in the long-range plan to remake all of Birch Grove Park.

Fixing up the picnic area is the next step of the overall revitalization. Some additional future improvements include, repairs to the outdoor fireplace near park center, benches for the bandstand area, pickle ball and basketball courts.

The city is also hoping to host more activities at the park that will help to make the space more of a destination for specific things. Dewees said that the Northfield governing body wants there to be amenities and activities that appeal to all ages, so in the future they will explore incorporating food trucks into some events and hope to reopen Park Center for use by the community.

“There is an overall plan to upgrade park amenities for our residents and visitors. Birch Grove Park and the activities that occur there, build a sense of community. The park is Northfield’s crown jewel. It makes our town more attractive and is part of why people choose to live here and raise their families here. In addition, recreational activities for all ages are important for overall health. We want everyone to have a reason to visit the park,” Dewees said.