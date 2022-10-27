Billy Walton is known as an accomplished guitarist for the vibrant New Jersey Shore music scene. He earned his cred by playing lead guitar for many years with Jersey icon, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

After years of performing with these big names, Walton decided he wanted to step out of his comfort zone and begin creating his own music with others who shared his passions. So in 2007, the Billy Walton Band (BWB) was formed.

Walton is the lead guitar and vocal singer of the BWB. Also in the band is William Paris, bass guitar and vocals, Destinee Monroe, guitar and vocals, Tom Petraccaro, saxophone, Bruce Krywinaki, trumpet, Eric Safka, keyboard and Shane Luckenbaugh on the drums.

The Billy Walton Band typically plays all up and down the east coast stopping here at the Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, New York City and Asbury Park. The band was just recently touring in Germany.

Jersey Rock and Soul is what they play and one favorite spot of theirs to hit up in our community is Laguna in Brigantine.

“New Jersey is where we get to play as loud as we want. We get to play all around the world, so it’s difficult to have a favorite when each place is filed with great people that connect with us and our music,” Monroe said.

This band is heart and soul of every member in the group. The band was formed because they each wanted to create their own music that people can connect with and offers listeners an escape from their everyday tasks and life.

The band has grown and reformed over the years, but throughout it all everyone who has been involved for a portion of time is still a part of the band's family and history.

While the overall band is the main gig, Monroe and Walton also play in an acoustic trip called The BMW Band with Jimmy Brogan. This trio rocks out locally every Wednesday at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point and every Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Lobby Bar in Atlantic City.

So, don't worry if you haven't been able to see this group yet. You can catch a glimpse right here in our community the next Wednesday night you have free.

“The best part about being in this band is the freedom to express ourselves musically and to be anything in that moment of creation,” Monroe said.