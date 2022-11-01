 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billy Smith Cedar Creek

Billy Smith headshot

Smith

The junior quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes for 200 yards and two TDS as the sixth-seeded Pirates upset third-seeded Timber Creek 28-7 in a Central Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Smith also ran nine times for 68 yards and a score. Cedar Creek (3-6) plays at No. 2 seed Camden in a Central Jersey Group III semifinal 6 p.m. Friday.

