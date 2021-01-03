Billionaire Carl Icahn has sold Pep Boys' HQ. As the iconic company turns 100, what lies ahead?

Sales for the 2,000-store Icahn auto group, including Pep Boys' 1,000 stores, fell to $660 million last quarter, from $744 million a year earlier. Most of the drop was due to store closings, group chief financial officer Sung Cho told investors in an October conference call.

And Icahn recently sold Pep Boys' Allegheny Avenue headquarters, though for now, it is leasing back some of it. Spokeswoman Arianna Sherlock would not say how much space it has leased or say for how long. Nor would she say how many of the 500 jobs at the headquarters when Icahn bought Pep Boys were still based there.

Sherlock said the billionaire Icahn was still putting money into Pep Boys, investing in technology to permit customers to order parts online, or to book car repairs that way. too.

"We remain committed to the Philadelphia area," which still "has one of the densest Pep Boys store-footprints in the country," she said.

"We look forward to the company celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021 as a Philadelphia-based business," said Kevin Lessard, spokesman for the city Commerce Department, with a hopeful tone. He acknowledged that city officials haven't met with Pep Boys executives since 2018.