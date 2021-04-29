Bill to limit transgender youth in sports advances in Senate

“This is necessary because the NCAA has not taken action,” said Connick, a Marrero Republican.

Hockey

Ryan Miller to retire at end of season: Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending his 18-year NHL career and a decorated tenure in international hockey as one of the greatest Americans to play the position.

“A skinny kid from the middle of Michigan was able to work at something and represent the country a couple of times and make a career out of hockey,” Miller said during an emotional farewell news conference attended virtually by his family and many hockey friends.

Miller has played 794 games for Buffalo, Vancouver, St. Louis and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender with the Sabres.

Jagr leads club to top of Czech league at 49: Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday. The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.