Bill to limit transgender youth in sports advances in Senate

A proposal to ban transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools will be debated by the full Senate after sailing through the chamber’s education committee Thursday without opposition.
Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate’s second-ranking Republican, said her bill would “protect girls in sports.” She suggested transgender women would have an automatic, built-in advantage.
“Nobody wants to treat anyone with inequity, but there is not an equal situation physically,” Mizell said.
LGBTQ advocates and other opponents called such a ban discriminatory, said it could harm transgender children’s mental health and would run afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, opposes the bill and other measures targeting transgender youth.
La. bill would grant image rights to student athletes: Louisiana state senators Thursday moved forward with legislation that would allow college student athletes to earn money for use of their name, image or likeness, a bill prompted by the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Sen. Pat Connick’s proposal won unanimous, bipartisan backing from the Senate Education Committee, despite senators’ concerns about a piecemeal approach across states without a national policy.
“This is necessary because the NCAA has not taken action,” said Connick, a Marrero Republican.
Hockey
Ryan Miller to retire at end of season: Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending his 18-year NHL career and a decorated tenure in international hockey as one of the greatest Americans to play the position.
“A skinny kid from the middle of Michigan was able to work at something and represent the country a couple of times and make a career out of hockey,” Miller said during an emotional farewell news conference attended virtually by his family and many hockey friends.
Miller has played 794 games for Buffalo, Vancouver, St. Louis and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender with the Sabres.
Jagr leads club to top of Czech league at 49: Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday. The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.
Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.
Football
Tebow reportedly works out with Jaguars as tight end: Various media outlets reported Thursday afternoon that Tim Tebow — who won a Heisman Trophy but had a fleeting NFL career — recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.
Tebow, who turns 34 in August, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 17, 2012. Despite suggestions by many that he would be better suited as a tight end at the next level, he remained bent on playing quarterback, starting 16 games and two playoff contests over three seasons.
Raised in Jacksonville, he recently announced his retirement from professional baseball after spending parts of five seasons in the Mets organization.
Golf
Inbee Park takes 1-stroke lead at LPGA event in Singapore: The Park family — No. 2-ranked Inbee Park and her husband and caddie Gi — led the way after the opening round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Thursday. Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Tour tournament.
Park’s regular caddie, Brad Beecher of Australia, was not able to carry her bag because of coronavirus quarantine restrictions.
