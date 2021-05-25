Big 12 revenue falls again due to COVID-19

The Big 12 Conference is distributing about $345 million of revenue to its 10 schools, the second year in a row that figure has been lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each school will get about $34.5 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, down from $37.7 million announced at this time last year when COVID-19 numbers were still on the rise and the NCAA had canceled showcase events including the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday, at the end of two days of league board meetings held virtually, that overall revenue was about $50 million short of what had been expected before COVID-19. But considering the uncertainty of things when the current school year began last fall, before widespread vaccinations and lower infection rates, things could have been much worse.

"Looking at it at this time last year or even a couple, three months later than this, if we could have signed up for $35 million, we would have done it in a heartbeat," Bowlsby said.

While acknowledging there are still variables and unknowns, Bowlsby anticipates Big 12 revenue distribution pushing above $40 million per school next year.