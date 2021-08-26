Hello! My name is Betsy Ross and I am a cute little girl that needs to find a home that... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hello! My name is Betsy Ross and I am a cute little girl that needs to find a home that... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
WILDWOOD — Cowboy hats, cowboy boots and cowboy attitude were on full display on the Wildwood Boardwalk as fans prepped for the second of four…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.