BETHANNE MCCARTHY PATRICK

Party: Republican
Age: Not provided
Residence: Mannington Township
Political message: I feel the current government has done little to lower the staggeringly high unemployment rate in our state. With one of the highest tax rates in the nation, far too many New Jerseyans are buckling under the weight. I feel the residents in Legislative District 3 have been under-represented for too long.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
