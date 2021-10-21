 Skip to main content
BETHANNE MCCARTHY PATRICK
BETHANNE MCCARTHY PATRICK

Party: Republican

Age: Not provided

Residence: Mannington Township

Political message: I feel the current government has done little to lower the staggeringly high unemployment rate in our state. With one of the highest tax rates in the nation, far too many New Jerseyans are buckling under the weight. I feel the residents in Legislative District 3 have been under-represented for too long.

