 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETH SAWYER
0 comments

BETH SAWYER

Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: Woolwich Township

Political message: New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country. It’s the most moved out of state and the worst state to start a business. I’m running to fix our broken state to make New Jersey a place where we can all raise our families.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News