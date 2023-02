Beth Israel Sunday school students in preschool through sixth grade were able to take an up-close look at the Torah during a recent class in Northfield.

Led by Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach, the T’fillah, or “prayer” service, included the students getting to stand on the bimah (platform) and see the sacred Hebrew text for themselves.

Congregation Beth Israel is located at 2501 Shore Road, Northfield.

For more information on its programs, call 609-641-3600 or visit bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.