COMMUNITY HELPERS

Beth Israel honors MLK with special service

Congregation Beth Israel in Northfield held a special service and awards presentation on Jan. 13 to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The service was led by Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach and interspersed traditional Jewish liturgy with readings about civil rights, including Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech. The keynote address was given by Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz.

Five area high school students were recognized with the first annual Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards. Students were selected by their schools based on essays answering the question, “How would you change America?” Students recognized with a $180 scholarship were Nasim Adderly of Atlantic City High School, Fatumata Kamara of Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Hannah Jakos of Egg Harbor Township High School, Anna Vicente of Mainland Regional High School and Christopher Wright of Pleasantville High School.

