NORTHFIELD — Famous Beatles songs were re-crafted to tell the story of Queen Esther during a special Purim celebration at Congregation Beth Israel Sunday, March 5.

Families gathered for activities, such as crafts and baking Hamentashen, the traditional three-cornered cookie of the holiday; dinner; and the Magical Megillah Tour — a Beatles-themed Purim Spiel, or play, and service with Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach, visiting Cantor Rhoda Harrison and a cast of congregants.

The celebration took on a more modern-twist with creatively re-written lyrics to popular Beatles songs, such as “Yesterday” as “Esther’s Day,” “Eleanor Rigby” into “All the Jewish People,” and “Let It Be” became “Don’t Let It Be.”

The Purim celebration involves recounting the Biblical book of Esther, who saved the Jews from planned persecution and slaughter. Cantor Harrison chanted from a Megillah, or book, of Esther provided by the Fischer family, members of Beth Israel. It had been handwritten in Poland circa 1900 by Norman Fischer’s great-grandfather, who was a scribe.

