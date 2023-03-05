Bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Feb. 25.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “Burner” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)
4. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)
5. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
6. “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)
10. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
11. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
12. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
13. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
14. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)
15. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Young Forever” by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “All My Knotted-Up Life” by Beth Moore (Tyndale)
4. Two Weeks Notice” by Amy Porterfield ( Hay House Business)
5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
7. “It’s Ok to B Angry About Capitalism” by Bernie Sanders ( Crown)
8. “The Awe of God” by John Bevere ( Thomas Nelson)
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACK
1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)
2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “The Red Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “When Justice Rides” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)
5. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)