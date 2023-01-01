Bestselling books for week that ended Dec. 24

The bestselling books, according to Publishers Weekly, for the week that ended Dec. 24.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Delacorte)
10. “Verity” by Colleen hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
11. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
12. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
13. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
14. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
15. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
6. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)
7. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
8. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)
9. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
10. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
15. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACK
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)
2. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)
4. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
5. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)