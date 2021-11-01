BEST PAINTING SERVICES Nov 1, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLD Clean Lines Painting + PowerwashingSILVER AFD Construction and PaintingBRONZE Aponte Quality Painting & Drywall 0 comments Tags Painting Construction Silver Building Industry Drywall Bronze Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime 24 people arrested in three-county drug bust Oct 30, 2021 Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York … +5 Weather Winter forecast a bit more bullish on NJ snow, cold than recent years Oct 28, 2021 After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching… +2 Local News La'Quetta Small named first Black woman superintendent in Atlantic City history Oct 27, 2021 ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education appointed La'Quetta Small to be superintendent of schools in a special meeting packed with supporters T… Editorial NJ megamall finally gets chance to succeed Oct 31, 2021 New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea… +3 Local News Furor over proposed Galloway Township alternative-education charter school Oct 28, 2021 GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b… Local News The future of Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point is anyone's guess beyond 2022 Oct 27, 2021 Somers Point summers without Smitty’s? +2 Local News Hard Rock considering two NYC-area casinos 8 miles apart Oct 27, 2021 Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in North Jersey, about 8… Crime Two Lower Township police officers accused of theft of bikes in Cape May Oct 26, 2021 Two Lower Township police officers have been charged in the theft of bicycles in Cape May, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Crime 8 firearms recovered, 5 Atlantic City men arrested in separate incidents Oct 29, 2021 Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations. Local News Wildwood ready to replace Boardwalk Oct 30, 2021 Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations … The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE