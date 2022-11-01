Best Car Wash — The Wash

For over 15 years The Wash in Galloway Township has been a community staple for those who like that “new car” feel. Owner Peter Sarabella dedicates himself to not only keeping the business successful, but also ensuring customers get a true car wash experience. This dedication earned The Wash another Best of the Press Award for the sixth year in a row.

“I just want to thank my customers, for patronizing me and their loyalty over the years. It’s made my business grow,” Sarabella said. “Our slogan used to be ‘it’s not just a wash, it’s an experience’ and I tried to keep that going you know, even though you don’t come into the place.”

During COVID, many industries took a hit because of public safety precautions and the lack of traveling due to stay-at-home orders. When things opened back up, Sarabella was concerned about keeping the customer experience a top priority at The Wash.

“We used to be a full-service where people would pay and you would walk through the lobby and we would have free coffee. People wanted to walk through the lobby and actually watch their car being washed.” Sarabella said.

The Wash now invites the customers to stay in their cars and enjoy the new LED lights and colorful soaps that keep the process interesting for customers. Additionally, there are now pay stations instead of cashiers and sanitizing services being offered.

Another challenge Sarabella saw was how weather patterns affected business, but he’s combated this by giving customers flexible wash dates.

“When it rains we’re not working, when it’s snowing we’re not working. But now we have this new membership thing,” Sarabella said of a new program they started to allow customers to wash their car everyday if desired.

In addition to The Wash, Sarabella owns other locations such as The Wash Express in Absecon and MGM Car Wash in Egg Harbor Township. For now, his focus is to make these three the best they can be.