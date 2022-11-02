BEST BARBER SHOP

Gold: Dave's Shave and Barber Parlor
Silver: Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co.
Bronze: Daja Hair Salon
ATLANTIC CITY — City government is providing trash collection and other services to nine large Atlantic City Housing Authority properties on a…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jake Ficken was having his morning coffee and getting ready for work about 5 a.m. Saturday when he heard the little fire d…
MOUNT HOLLY — With less than a minute to play, the Atlantic City High School football team’s strategy could be summed up in a single sentence…
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
TRENTON — Drivers using the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike will have to reach deeper into their wallets next year.
All seven early voting sites around Atlantic County lost internet and the ability to function for about two hours Monday, said Board of Electi…
ATLANTIC CITY — The family of a man who was struck by a police car while riding his bike and later died from his injuries, is suing the office…
ATLANTIC CITY — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win th…
New Jersey could become a leader in a growing new sector of aviation technology that may one day lead to air taxis transporting people and car…
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two women were killed when their cars collided Friday night on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.
