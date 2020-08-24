A heat index near 100 degrees will be expected Tuesday, even at the shore. High temperatures will be in the low 90s on the mainland, sitting near 90 at the shore, with a west-southwest wind pinning back any sea-breeze.

With dew points in the "sticky" low 70s, that will create uncomfortably activities. Avoid strenuous activity between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the sun's rays are stronger and it is the hottest. Furthermore, stay in the air conditioning or stay as cool as possible. 

Tuesday 2 p.m. dew points

2 p.m. Tuesday dew points, according to the North American Model (NAM). Dew points above 70 are sticky, and bring bad hair days, too. 

