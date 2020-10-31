 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Besides the number of storms, how does 2005 compare to 2020?
0 comments

Besides the number of storms, how does 2005 compare to 2020?

2005 to 2020 Hurricane Season Comparison

While the 2020 Hurricane Season may be as, if not more active than the historic 2005 season, that year had stronger storms form, on average. 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News