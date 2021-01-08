Bernard Spain, 86, a Philly-based retail entrepreneur who held the copyright for the smiley face

Bernard Spain, 86, a successful retailer who founded a popular card shop, held the copyright for the iconic smiley face and launched the Dollar Express chain that grew to more than 100 stores, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home in Philadelphia.

A lifelong Philadelphia resident, Spain and his brother, Murray, sold 50 million buttons with the yellow smiley face after obtaining the copyright in 1971. Although the original symbol was designed by someone else, Spain added the slogan “Have a Happy Day” and copyrighted the revised mark, which he printed and sold on pins and countless other products, from posters to pajamas, according to Smithsonian Magazine. He later gave Walmart permission to use the mark so the retailer could resolve a legal challenge in Europe, his family said.

“He was always ahead of the curve,” said his daughter Dana Spain, of Philadelphia. “He was always looking at what the appetite of the American consumer was looking for. Somehow he was always on that horizon. Always on that cutting edge.”

The smiley face may be Spain’s most recognizable success, but he also grew two retail chains that each operated in multiple states.