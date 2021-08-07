Berkshire Hathaway posts 7% gain in 2Q profit: Briefs

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway company reported a 7% gain in profit for the second quarter as the conglomerate saw improvements in its railroad, utilities and energy companies

Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Saturday it earned $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, during the second quarter. A year earlier, Berkshire reported a profit of $26.3 billion or $16,314 per Class A per share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings improved to $6.7 billion during the quarter from $5.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including the BNSF railroad and insurance, utility, furniture and jewelry businesses. The company also has major investments in Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.

