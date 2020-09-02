Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, keeping him with a Cincinnati Bengals team that took a chance on him.
The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he's so talented.
Mixon has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons in spite of an offensive line that struggled to open holes. He's only the fifth Bengals back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, joining Corey Dillon, Cedric Benson, James Brooks and Rudi Johnson.
Hockey
Blues dump salary, trade goalie: The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain.
St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft in exchange for Allen and a 2022 seventh-rounder. Getting Allen's $4.35 million cap hit off the books is more significant because it increases the chances of re-signing pending free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
The 30-year-old Pietrangelo, who lifted the Cup in Boston last year after St. Louis won its first title in franchise history, was expected to be among the top players available when free agency opens in October. Pietrangelo has said he wants to stay with the Blues.
St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong will likely have to make at least one more trade to fit Pietrangelo under the $81.5 million ceiling, though it's now a more reasonable proposition.
Panthers hire new GM: Bill Zito was announced Tuesday as the new Panthers’ general manager, coming to Florida after seven years in the front office of the Columbus Blue Jackets — where he most recently was senior vice president of hockey operations, associate general manager and alternate governor. He takes over in Florida for Dale Tallon, whose contract expired when the Panthers’ season ended last month.
Soccer
Czech team staff member tests positive for coronavirus: A staff member of the Czech national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus, days before the start of its UEFA Nations League campaign.
Players, coaches and other staff all had negative results in additional testing on Wednesday, the Czech team said. The Czechs play Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday before hosting Scotland in Olomouc on Monday.
— Associated Press
