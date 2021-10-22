Ben Simmons tells Sixers he's not mentally ready to play yet

Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey who, like Simmons, is represented by Klutch Sports and trains with Simmons during the summer, responded to Harris' statement with the "100" emoji, while reserve wing Matisse Thybulle retweeted Harris' comment.

It was the latest turn in what has been a tumultuous week in the Simmons saga. Sources confirmed to The Inquirer that he complained of back tightness when he arrived at the Sixers' facility Thursday and did not partake in an individual workout. He was officially listed as doubtful (return to competition reconditioning) to play against the Nets on the team's injury report released Thursday evening.

This came after Simmons was thrown out of Tuesday's practice by Rivers for not being engaged, and was suspended for Wednesday's season opener at New Orleans for conduct detrimental to the team. The Sixers won that game, 117-97.

Also Thursday, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey went on The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic and said resolution on Simmons' trade demand could take "a very long time."