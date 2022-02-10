Before then, soak in the early spring like weather

Temperatures will be more like the second half of first over the next three days. High temperatures Thursday reached the mid to upper 50s inland, hovering around 50 by the cooler ocean waters. Friday will be a touch cooler and then Saturday will be close to 60 for most of the inland spots.

The reason for this is due to southwest to west winds that will blow for the stretch. With surface high-pressure in the Deep South, our faucet to warmer air is wide open. Add in a counter-clockwise spinning low-pressure system that will move through Eastern Canada Saturday and every last drop of mild air possible will be squeezed out overhead.

Anything from walks in the park, to basketball to outdoor work will be a go. The only negative weather conditions will be the gusty winds through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts will be as high as 35 at times, ending after sunset.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

