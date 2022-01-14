Before the storm, it'll be frigid, again

The first coastal storm of the weekend - a low-pressure system so far offshore all the region saw was a breezy north wind and cloud cover - will drag down frigid air from Eastern Canada. Friday night to Sunday morning will be face-numbing, like it was on Tuesday.

Wind chills will be in the single digits after midnight Saturday until about mid-morning. Some spots in northern Ocean County and western Cumberland county will be below zero for a period of time.

Air temperatures will only rise to the mid-20s Saturday, about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Wind chills will be in the teens during the day. The record lowest maximum temperature is 22 at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. Records are possible, but less than likely.

Winds will weaken Saturday night. So, wind chills will be higher than Friday night. However, as is often the case when it's calm and clear, air temperatures will be lower than Friday night. Expect lows around 10 degrees inland, with mid teens at the coast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

