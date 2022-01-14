 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Before the storm, it'll be frigid, again
Before the storm, it'll be frigid, again

The first coastal storm of the weekend - a low-pressure system so far offshore all the region saw was a breezy north wind and cloud cover - will drag down frigid air from Eastern Canada. Friday night to Sunday morning will be face-numbing, like it was on Tuesday.

Wind chills will be in the single digits after midnight Saturday until about mid-morning. Some spots in northern Ocean County and western Cumberland county will be below zero for a period of time.

Wind Chills

Forecast wind chills from Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the NAM (American) model. 

Air temperatures will only rise to the mid-20s Saturday, about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Wind chills will be in the teens during the day. The record lowest maximum temperature is 22 at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. Records are possible, but less than likely. 

NAM High Temps

Forecasted high temperatures for Saturday, according to the NAM (American) model. These temperatures are likely one or two degrees colder than what will happen. 

Winds will weaken Saturday night. So, wind chills will be higher than Friday night. However, as is often the case when it's calm and clear, air temperatures will be lower than Friday night. Expect lows around 10 degrees inland, with mid teens at the coast. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
