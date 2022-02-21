Beautify Chelsea program aims to clean up neighborhood and improve safety

ATLANTIC CITY — Work to improve conditions in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood will begin in March, with funding available to add surveillance cameras, increase security in higher-crime areas, address vacant properties and build a network of “street captains” to keep their blocks tidy and safe.

The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation recently announced its plan for the upcoming year and said it addresses a variety of issues, ranging from safety to beautification.

One of the program’s initiatives will allow local businesses to participate in the Atlantic City Police Department’s Project PACT by adding security cameras in key locations outside their businesses that will feed right to the police department’s surveillance.

The Project Protecting Atlantic City Together, or Project PACT, surveillance initiative started in 2017. It allows local businesses to connect their privately owned cameras to the department’s multi-million dollar 24-hour surveillance system.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program of New Jersey, a tax credit program by the N.J. Department of Community Affairs that fosters revitalization in distressed neighborhoods, is funding the program, which allows the Chelsea EDC to pay for all aspects of the Beautify Chelsea Program initiatives, like security cameras.

Businesses near problem areas hope the cameras and public safety presence will make the neighborhood safer.

Other initiatives include a “street captain” program that allows residents to act as community leaders within their block or other blocks in the Chelsea area to get neighbors involved with clean-ups, beautification and other efforts the program wishes to spearhead. Rewards, incentives and funding will be given to street captains and their designated blocks based on their activism, adding a competitive aspect to the program.

The incentives are also made possible from the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program funding, unlike past programs that required donated rewards from local businesses and the Chelsea EDC.

“The Beautify Chelsea Street Captain program plans to engage residents to help keep the neighborhood more clean and safe,” said Elizabeth Terenik, the president of the Chelsea EDC. “Our goal is to have volunteer captains. The ambassadors will act as a public safety presence and contact police if there are any issues.”

Volunteer “street captains” become community leaders by working with neighbors and businesses to beautify the neighborhood, clean up public spaces and ensure the neighborhood’s safety.

Street captains could improve housing and property conditions by encouraging neighbors to improve the appearance of their properties and public areas near their home, such as sidewalks and streets, and giving bulbs and planters to neighborhood businesses and residents for beautification.

They will also identify and report code violations and infrastructure needs and address community safety issues, acting as a neighborhood watch.

Terenik said among the five street captains hired to kick off the program is a retired ACPD officer who will lead the public safety initiatives.

Terenik said street captains will be focusing public safety efforts in areas deemed “unsafe.”

With help from the Atlantic City Police Department, specific areas in the Chelsea and Chelsea Heights neighborhood were identified from incident reports. The data helped determine which streets had the most incidents, as well as the days and times problems occurred.

Terenik said some of those hot spots included Texas, Boston, and Chelsea avenues where there are liquor stores and bus stops located.

Nighttime problems

Salina Nixon, 46, works at the 24 Hours convenience store on Texas Avenue, which falls just outside of the Chelsea neighborhood bounds.

Nixon said she works during the daytime, but her nighttime coworkers get the brunt of the hazards the block faces.

“During the daytime, it’s fine. There are people that hang out outside, but they don’t cause problems,” said Nixon. “The nighttime is when there are more problems.”

Nixon said incidents that occur on the block range from robberies to shootings and stabbings. She said some of her customers even complain to the store about drug use happening on the block.

“If people see the police around, they will think twice,” said Nixon, who believes a greater police presence is needed to deter these incidents.

“We have inside cameras, but none outside,” said Nixon, who believes the cameras in conjunction with ACPD monitoring will improve safety in the area. “We don’t have access to see everything, but we also don’t have the money for it.”

Security cameras given to the businesses will be covered by the program’s grant money.

Other businesses don’t think the cameras will help.

Silva Sharmin, 32, works at City Grocery II, which falls within Chelsea on Texas Avenue.

“If something happens here, how can a camera help me?” said Sharmin. “People and the drugs in the neighborhood make it unsafe.”

Terenik said another aspect of the program would be to address the abandoned properties, such as boarded-up properties directly across from City Grocery II, which attract more crime.

“Owners have walked away from these properties so people are breaking into them, and they’ve become magnets for crime,” said Terenik.

Some city residents say the Chelsea area is one of the safer parts of the city.

“There’s not a lot of crime in the area I live in,” said Lucia Morales, who lives in Chelsea near Atlantic Avenue.

“There’s a lot of people outside drinking, but it’s not bad. They’re just having fun,” said Morales while standing outside of Pat’s Liquor Store on Atlantic Avenue where a few residents enjoyed a freshly cracked, tall-boy can of Natural Ice on an early afternoon.

Tadinder Singh, 37 who works at Oldwell’s Liquor on Pacific and Chelsea avenues in one of the areas marked as unsafe, said security cameras outside of his building “weren’t necessary.”

“It’s safer now than it has been in the last two years,” said Singh. “There are no more drugs outside, and the cops are around here more.”

Singh said a building across the street recently installed outside security cameras, which reinforces his liquor store’s security, but that other areas closer to the Tropicana Atlantic City and Providence Avenue that have been marked as unsafe areas would benefit from increased safety.

Jean Jonson, 63, lives in Galloway Township but frequents the O’Donnell Park on Albany Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood when she has free time “just because.”

“It’s safe down here. Police are all over, and the cameras watch everything,” Jonson said as she sat at the bus stop on Atlantic and Boston avenues, enjoying Wednesday’s weather.

Some residents and business owners expressed concerns about other parts of the city.

“This is the quiet part, not like the bus station,” Jonson said of the downtown area where the Atlantic City Bus Terminal is located. “They got to clean that bus station out.”

Morales said she has family near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “They should install more cameras and security going towards the Hard Rock,” she said.

And Nixon said, “A lot of crime happens on Bellevue Avenue,” which is one street away from the Chelsea boundary.

While Chelsea residents debate the need for security, the program will focus on preparing for its anticipated spring start date and enhancing the overall well-being of the community by having the city and residents working together.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

