Beach replenishment project to begin for Absecon Island

A beach replenishment project on Absecon Island will start soon in Ventnor, officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and its awarded contractor Great Lakes Dredging, will begin a beach replenishment project stretching from Atlantic City through Longport, according to a news release from Ventnor officials.

The will be the first area started at end of September, early October, then the work will progress to Margate, Longport and finally Atlantic City, according to the release.

Ventnor is scheduled to receive approximately 426,00 cubic yards of sand, officials said. The proposed beach nourishment area in Ventnor will extend from Harvard Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and will include dune repair with grass plantings, cross over repair and street end scupper excavation for street drainage onto the back beach area.

The contract also includes the reconstruction of the Suffolk Avenue beach access ramp in Ventnor, officials said.

The contractor will utilize a hopper dredge for the Ventnor, Margate and Longport portion of the project that will remove sand from an offshore borrow zone and transport the material to a submerged pipe closer to the shore where it will pump sand to the beach, officials said. The landing area for the submerged pipe will be near Philadelphia Avenue.