Beach Reads - 2021

William P. Singley is a south jersey author who spent most of 1967 as a combat photographer with the 101’t Airborne in Vietnam. Singley’s latest release combines two stories, Camp Boardwalk 1945, which portrays men recovering from their wounds and celebrating the end of WWII, and Ice 1976, which represents an exhausting war that ended April 1976, during the infamous helicopter exits. Singley intends to provide his readers an opportunity to participate in the main events of 1945 and 1946. How they survive is their story and now yours.

Former CIA Chief of worldwide operations and Afghan task force, Jack Devine, illustrates the Russian intelligence from the beginning of the cold war up to today. Spymaster’s Prism is based on three decades of Divine’s personal experience at the highest level of agency. Spy cases, Interpretative commentary, lesson learned and a prospective on the future, Spymaster’s Prism walks readers through covert action activities of Russia, not only through the cold war past but up to its interference in the trump era. Today, Devine is a founding partner of The Arkin Group, which specializes in international crisis management, strategic intelligence, investigative research and business problem solving.