Beach Reads - 2021

William P. Singley is a south jersey author who spent most of 1967 as a combat photographer with the 101’t Airborne in Vietnam. Singley’s latest release combines two stories, Camp Boardwalk 1945, which portrays men recovering from their wounds and celebrating the end of WWII, and Ice 1976, which represents an exhausting war that ended April 1976, during the infamous helicopter exits. Singley intends to provide his readers an opportunity to participate in the main events of 1945 and 1946. How they survive is their story and now yours.
Former CIA Chief of worldwide operations and Afghan task force, Jack Devine, illustrates the Russian intelligence from the beginning of the cold war up to today. Spymaster’s Prism is based on three decades of Divine’s personal experience at the highest level of agency. Spy cases, Interpretative commentary, lesson learned and a prospective on the future, Spymaster’s Prism walks readers through covert action activities of Russia, not only through the cold war past but up to its interference in the trump era. Today, Devine is a founding partner of The Arkin Group, which specializes in international crisis management, strategic intelligence, investigative research and business problem solving.
Nelson Johnson, award winning author of Boardwalk Empire, brings the career of a nationally acclaimed lawyer come to life. Darrow’s Nightmare depicts the worst two years of Clarence Darrow’s career, the best known criminal defense lawyer in the country. Between 1911 and 1913 Darrow was hired to represent the McNamara brothers, two union workers accused of bombing the Los Angeles Times Building. After being accused of attempting to bribe a juror, Darrow became a defendant in need of a juror. The national spotlight quickly became a dance in hell, threatening his career and his family.
Molly Golubcow Parent’s arrived in Atlantic City as Holocaust survivors. They found themselves running a cheap hotel on St. James place where Transvestites, drug dealers, and pimps were some of the clientele that ‘Graced’ the hotel. Golubcow’s book, The Hotel on St. James Place - Growing Up Between the Boardwalk and the Holocaust illustrates a collection of short stories tells their tales, some sad and others bizarrely amusing, all juxtaposed against Golubcow’s parents - their background, morals, acceptance, and resilience. Local readers and History buffs will appreciate the details that weave the Holocaust into a small hotel on St. James Place that Golubcow calls home
Stephen M. Heck’s The off Season, focuses on David Farmer. An author, who wrote bestselling novel, Shadows: The Other Side. Now, years later, Farmer lives a reclusive life in a luxury high-rise on the beach in Wildwood Crest. Farmer bumps into a fan on the Wildwood boardwalk and his world changes. This occurs as a serial killer is on the loose. Farmer becomes a suspect along with a handful of neighbors on his seventh floor. The action takes place mainly in the Wildwoods and Cape May. The Amazon River region of Brazil also plays a role. It’s the off season and the tourists have gone home and yes, the season is a bit off.