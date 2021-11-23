Farm to table has been a catchphrase in the culinary world for a while now, but those looking for the literal version of this concept will be overjoyed at the Thanksgiving experience at Beach Plum Farm. A truly unique multi-course, family-style BYOB dinner built around home-grown heritage turkeys and the seasonal harvest of the farm itself, expect unique twists on all of your favorite Thanksgiving staples served in an atmosphere that you will remember for years to come. One seating only at 4 p.m. Cost is $125 per person. Reservations are required. Beach Plum Farm is located at 140 Stevens St. in West Cape May. Go to BeachPlumFarmCapeMay.com.