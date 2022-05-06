Minor to moderate beach erosion will be likely by the middle of next week. This will be a slow burn, per say. Winds will be onshore for a while, but will not be severely strong (most nor'easters crank winds over 50 mph). Therefore, expect a slow erosion at the beaches. It's not what you want to see a few days before Memorial Day Weekend.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
