BBQ Shrimp at JW Restaurant in Absecon

The name “BBQ shrimp” may lead you to believe that the crustaceans in question are either barbecued or at least prepared with some type of BBQ sauce, but neither is the case when it comes to New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp.

Instead, the dish consists of Gulf shrimp sautéed in a buttery, peppery sauce spiked with Worchestershire. Its flavor is unique and delicious, and in New Orleans we found great versions of it at Bourbon House and Mr. B’s Bistro in the French Quarter.

Back home you can sometimes find it on the menu at JW’s Restaurant in Absecon, where Chef Sam Barile often features it as a special. Fresh shrimp simmered in a sauce that would be right at home in any great French Quarter restaurant, it’s a must try anytime you find it at JW’s.

Barile is a master of Cajun and Creole cooking, and on any given day the menu may feature New Orleans-style dishes such as red beans and rice, shrimp Creole, chicken andouille gumbo and shrimp and grits, among others.

JW’s Restaurant is located at 139 E. Faunce Landing Road in Absecon. Go to JWsRestaurant.com.

