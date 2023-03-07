The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, an environmental history museum and the home of the 1928 Schooner AJ Meerwald in Cumberland County, will host an orientation for new volunteers on March 18.

The orientation will teach attendees more about the center and ways they can volunteer in the center’s programs and activities. The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes a provided lunch.

The Bayshore Center at Bivalve is located at 2800 High St., Port Norris. For more information, call 856-785-2060, email giving@bayshorecenter.org or visit bayshorecenter.org.

