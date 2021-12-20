Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona rises to No. 6

The Wildcats (11-0), who cruised past Cal Baptist, will have a chance to prove they deserve their No. 1 vote. They head to No. 19 Tennessee on Wednesday, then visit the Bruins on Dec. 30 and No. 8 Southern California on Jan. 2.

Throw in a trip to Arizona State on Jan. 8 and the Wildcats won't play a home game for 24 days.

“I didn't even know that, to be honest,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I always tell you guys, Tennessee on Wednesday and then Christmas. We have an awesome opportunity on Wednesday. We've had a really strong start. I played at Tennessee and it's a monster, and it's a great opportunity for us to go in there and test ourselves.”

The Wildcats were followed by seventh-ranked Kansas and two more unbeatens in the Trojans (12-0) and Iowa State (11-0), both of which moved up two spots. Alabama fell four spots after its loss to Memphis and rounded out the top 10.

“That's the best Memphis has played all year, so you have to give them a lot of credit,” said Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, whose team faces Davidson before a showdown with the Volunteers. “We have a lot of work to do.”