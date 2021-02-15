One of South Jersey’s largest single-day festivals and showcase for historic Bay Avenue draws more than 50,000 people each year. The event features food, live music, vendors and informational displays by nonprofits and environmental groups. The Bayfest Committee uses proceeds from the event to fund special projects, such as playground equipment at the public beach, banners over Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field and donations to the Mainland Regional High School. The annual festival is presented by the Somers Point Bayfest Committee, the city and local sponsors.
Bayfest
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Bally’s casino in Atlantic City will temporarily close for 38 hours next week to perform a technology overhaul.
ATLANTIC CITY — As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County's vaccination mega site at the Atlantic Cit…
AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.
The female snow leopard who successfully reared four litters of cubs at the Cape May County Zoo died Friday, zoo officials said Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Anthony and Carrie Ariemma are excited to see the former Trump Plaza be demolished.
For more than a year, progressive Democrats have waged a war against New Jersey’s “county line” ballot tradition, which they say gives too muc…
Will Mendo, a very successful golf coach and English teacher at Middle Township High School and a longtime lifeguard who touched a lot of live…
You’d have to go back a couple of years, to March 21, 2018, to see a one-day snow total as big as the 5.5 inches that fell at Atlantic City In…
Vineland will soon be one of 10 cities across the state to open a community-based COVID-19 vaccination site.
ATLANTIC CITY — On Wednesday, Trump Plaza will come down and leave the city with a golden opportunity to redevelop one of its few remaining av…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE