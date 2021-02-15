 Skip to main content
Bayfest
Bayfest

One of South Jersey’s largest single-day festivals and showcase for historic Bay Avenue draws more than 50,000 people each year. The event features food, live music, vendors and informational displays by nonprofits and environmental groups. The Bayfest Committee uses proceeds from the event to fund special projects, such as playground equipment at the public beach, banners over Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field and donations to the Mainland Regional High School. The annual festival is presented by the Somers Point Bayfest Committee, the city and local sponsors.

