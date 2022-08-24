BATTLE AT THE BEACH
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was fatally injured in a four-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle Wednesday on the White Horse Pike.
ATLANTIC CITY — The 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow is ready to soar Wednesday, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the c…
A renowned Ocean City native and women’s college basketball coach is poised to become the Ocean City High School girls basketball coach.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday morning in the township.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Laurie Zaleski was in the middle of her morning routine feeding her animals at the Funny Farm in the township Tuesday when…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
PHOENIX — A former Pleasantville woman was sentenced to consecutive life sentences Friday for murdering her two daughters last year while livi…
CAMDEN — A trial for an Atlantic County man charged with participating in a healthcare fraud scheme is beginning this week in Federal Court.
A Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after her car fatally struck a man in the city last year.
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow:
