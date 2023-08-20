Washington Township (5-5) vs. Mainland Regional (10-2)

10 a.m. Friday

Mainland is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion and ranked No. 4 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Villanova-recruit Jamie Tyson and Holy Cross recruit Hunter Watson lead the Mainland defense. Sophomore quarterback John Franchini threw for 11 TDs last season. Senior running back Giuliano Scavetta ran for 823 yards for Washington Township last season.

St. John Vianney (5-5) vs. Hammonton (9-3)

1 p.m. Friday

Hammonton (9-3) was a South Jersey Group IV finalist last season and is ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Blue Devils junior running back Kenny Smith rushed for 1,670 yards last season. Vianney lost to St. Augustine Prep 45-0 in the first round of last season’s state Non-Public A playoffs.

Toms River North (14-0) vs. Millville (12-2)

4 p.m. Friday

This is The Press game of the Weak. Millville is ranked No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11 and Toms River North is No. 2. Millville is the defending state Group IV champion. Toms River North is the defending state Group V champion.

Pleasantville (7-3) at Ocean City (3-8)

7 p.m. Friday

These teams were Thanksgiving rivals. Pleasantville won the last holiday matchup 40-21 last season. Ocean City leads the series 52-43-6. Senior running back/wide receiver Jon Moyer leads Ocean City. The Greyhounds reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season.

Matawan (6-3) vs. Cedar Creek (4-7)

1 p.m. Sunday

Cedar Creek reached the Central Jersey Group III semifinals last season. Senior quarterback Billu Smith threw for 1,872 yards. Senior wide receiver Alim Parks caught 45 passes for 789 yards. Junior running back Colin Palumbo (1,071 rushing yards last season) leads Matawan.

Conwell-Egan PA. (6-5) vs. Holy Spirit (9-2)

4 p.m. Sunday

Junior running back Jahcere Ward ran for 961 yards and 19 TDs for Spirit last season. Spartans junior linebacker Nick Medina made 54.5 tackles last season. Pittsburgh and Syracuse are among the 16 colleges that have offered Conwell-Egan senior running back Sam Cooper a scholarship.