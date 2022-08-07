Batter plays in cricket final despite positive COVID-19 test

Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 but was still allowed to play as Australia won the first Commonwealth Games gold medal awarded in women’s cricket, beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final in Birmingham on Sunday.

The top-ranked cricket team was pushed to the brink by India, which was led superbly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but claimed seven wickets in the last five overs for victory.

There was drama midway through Australia’s innings when the team confirmed McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game.

Had the match been played in Australia, McGrath could not have played. But the Commonwealth Games rules are more relaxed to match the laws of host nation England.

Tennis

Kyrgios wins Citi Open: Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, saving the only break point he faced in the Citi Open final Sunday in Washington along the way to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Kyrgios' seventh career tour-level championship came where his sixth did in 2019 — on the hard courts of the U.S. Open tuneup in the American capital.

Earlier Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Citi Open women's final.

Basketball

Aces spoil Bird's retirement party: Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she's called home the past two decades.

“I don't really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant's retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.”

The day set aside to honor Bird and her career with the Seattle Storm was slightly soured when the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 89-81 win on Sunday.

But the result didn't take away from the three hours where Storm fans, WNBA fans and the city of Seattle said thank you to Bird for her career as the face of the franchise. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena honor Bird for her career as one of the best women’s basketball players ever.

Bird said while the day was recognition of her, it was also recognition of the players and coach she played with through her career and the accomplishments of the franchise.

“I think today was yes, an honor in honor of me and people showed up, showed out for sure. It really was amazing,” Bird said. “But I think it’s really, truly a celebration of Storm basketball because I am kind of Storm basketball.”