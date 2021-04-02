Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) Apr 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story DC vs. Marvel: Which is the greatest superhero film? Feb 22, 2021 It's time to settle this longstanding feud once and for all. What is the best superhero film and does it come from the Marvel or DC universe? The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE