Basics of June 8 Primary Election Day

ONLY those who REQUESTED Mail-in-Ballots for the General Election in 2016 and any election in 2017 and 2018 will automatically get Mail-in-Ballots mailed to them.

Voters can apply for a mail-in-ballot by going online at https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/vote-by-mail.shtml to print out an application, or by going personally to their county clerk's office to get an application.

To receive your Mail-in-Ballot via mail, the application must be received by the County Clerk 7 days prior to the election.

A voter may also apply in person to the County Clerk for a Mail-in-Ballot until 3:00 p.m., the day before the election.

The County Clerk cannot accept faxed or emailed copies of an Application for a Mail-in-Ballot, unless the voter is a Military or Overseas Voter, since an original signature is required.

Drop Boxes are now open. For a list of Drop Boxes go to https://www.atlantic-county.org/documents/board-of-elections/BallotDropBoxLocations4-20-2021.pdf

Mailed Mail-in-Ballots must be post-marked on or before June 8 and postal delivery of ballots properly postmarked will be accepted by the Board of Elections until June 14th.