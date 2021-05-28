Basics of June 8 Primary Election Day

Section 1 - Voting at the polls
Primary Election Day is June 8th and there will be voting by machine at the polls from 6 am to 8 pm.
Gov. Murphy has ordered masks to be worn in order to vote.
Voting locations can be found at: atlantic-county.org/documents/board-of-elections/polling_places4-30-21.pdf
and for other counties visit" nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location.shtml
Only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote in the Primary. People registered in other parties cannot vote.
However, an unaffiliated registered voter may declare a party at the polls on election day at the polling place and that person then becomes officially registered in that party until he/she chooses to change it in writing for another election.
The deadline for voters to change their registered party for the Primary has already passed, as has the deadline for registering to vote (May 18).
Sample Ballots will be mailed June 2nd and will give the Voter's polling location.
Section 2 - Vote-by-Mail
The Atlantic County Clerk began mailing Mail-in-Ballots April 24. Voters should have received their ballot by now.
ONLY those who REQUESTED Mail-in-Ballots for the General Election in 2016 and any election in 2017 and 2018 will automatically get Mail-in-Ballots mailed to them.
Voters can apply for a mail-in-ballot by going online at https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/vote-by-mail.shtml to print out an application, or by going personally to their county clerk's office to get an application.
To receive your Mail-in-Ballot via mail, the application must be received by the County Clerk 7 days prior to the election.
A voter may also apply in person to the County Clerk for a Mail-in-Ballot until 3:00 p.m., the day before the election.
The County Clerk cannot accept faxed or emailed copies of an Application for a Mail-in-Ballot, unless the voter is a Military or Overseas Voter, since an original signature is required.
Drop Boxes are now open. For a list of Drop Boxes go to https://www.atlantic-county.org/documents/board-of-elections/BallotDropBoxLocations4-20-2021.pdf
Mailed Mail-in-Ballots must be post-marked on or before June 8 and postal delivery of ballots properly postmarked will be accepted by the Board of Elections until June 14th.
A person who transports a completed Mail-in-Ballot to the Board of Elections for someone else is considered a "Bearer."
Bearers are limited to THREE (3) ballots per Election plus their own.
In a new rule, Bearers are permitted to transport up to FIVE (5) mail-in-ballots for family members living in the same household as the Bearer.
The Bearer MUST SIGN the "Bearer Portion" of the outer envelope of the ballot in the presence of the voter when taking custody of the ballot - creating a chain of custody documentation.
The Board of Elections will again be sending out "cure letters" to those voters where there is a signature missing, or a signature match issue on the Mail-in-Ballots and the Provisional Ballots.
--SOURCE: Lynn Caterson, Chair, Atlantic County Board of Elections
