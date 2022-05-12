This 16-team single elimination tournament annually features many of South Jersey’s top teams. The final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alcyon Park in Pitman. The tournament is named after the late Hartmann, the former coach of Eastern Regional and a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. St. Augustine, which advanced to the semifinals with a pair of one-run victories, won the Classic in 2014 and 2017.