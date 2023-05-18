These teams are rivals and were scheduled to play a regular season game earlier this month, but it was postponed. The schools are located a few miles from each other and the players grow up competing against each other. Vineland (16-8) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Buena Regional (21-2) is ranked No. 8. Yenuelle Rodriguez sparks Vineland with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Ryley Betts is batting .403 with 23 RBIs for Buena. Chiefs shortstop Tre Carano is batting .430 with 27 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.